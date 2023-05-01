What does college football look like without the newly drafted players?

Will these college football teams replace the marquee players that were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Many college football teams will enter the 2023-24 without marquee players due to © Collage: David Eulitt & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The NFL Draft is over, which means football fans have transitioned their attention to the world of college football once again.

Many college teams will enter the 2023-24 season without star players after losing them to the NFL, creating an issue with the depth of rosters.

While most programs got a head start on recruiting players for newly opened positions due to the draft, several are still works in progress.

Looking at the current rosters of NCAA college football teams, there are a handful with much work to do!

From the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes to reigning national champions Georgia, check out the teams with players that can step up to fill the void.



