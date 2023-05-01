What does college football look like without the newly drafted players?
Will these college football teams replace the marquee players that were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft is over, which means football fans have transitioned their attention to the world of college football once again.
Many college teams will enter the 2023-24 season without star players after losing them to the NFL, creating an issue with the depth of rosters.
While most programs got a head start on recruiting players for newly opened positions due to the draft, several are still works in progress.
Looking at the current rosters of NCAA college football teams, there are a handful with much work to do!
From the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes to reigning national champions Georgia, check out the teams with players that can step up to fill the void.
College football players set to replace open positions after the 2023 NFL Draft
From the SEC to the Big Ten and every conference in between, here's a list of players that can fill the void left behind by 2023 NFL Draft picks:
- Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's replacement: Tyler Buchner, Jalen Milroe, or Ty Simpson
- Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.'s replacement: Chris Braswell
- Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud's replacement: Kyle McCord or Devin Brown
- Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-NJigba's replacement: Julian Flemming
- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's replacement: Graham Mertz
- Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon's replacement: Tahveon Nicholson
- Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson's replacement: Isaac Smith
- Texas running back Bijan Robinson's replacement: Jonathan Brooks
- Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter's replacement: Warren Brinson
- Georgia edge Nolan Smith's replacement: Chaz Chambliss
The 2023-24 college football season will kick off Week 0 on August 26.
Cover photo: Collage: David Eulitt & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP