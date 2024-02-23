Which college football players will be featured in the new EA Sports video game?

Redwood City, California - Will your favorite college football player opt to be in the EA Sports NCAA Football 2025 video game ?

Players like Quinn Ewers (l.) and Denzel Burke (r.) are opting to lend their likenesses to the upcoming EA Sports college football video game! © College: Chris Graythen & Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With the news of EA Sports College Football 25 coming this summer, there's been a whirlwind of speculation about which players will make the cut.

While it's a cool honor, players are only getting a modest $600 for their Name, Likeness, and Image rights, leading some – like NFL writer Mike Florio and CFBPA vice president Justin Falcinell – to think players shouldn't opt in.

Despite the debate, some players are jumping in, and the stars are beginning to shine!

Longhorn standout Quinn Ewers, Ohio State's Denzel Burke and Quinshon Judkins, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards are among the big names who've announced upcoming appearances in the game.

They all took to social media, sharing their official school's branded EA Sports posts with the caption, "I’m in the game."

Fans can get excited to show off these players' skills once they get a copy of EA Sports College Football 25 this summer!