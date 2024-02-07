Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers' quarterback standings confirmed by head coach

Austin, Texas - Quinn Ewers is that guy for Texas football in 2024, but what does that mean for Arch Manning ?

Arch Manning (l.) will not be in competition against Quinn Ewers next season, as the NFL heir has been confirmed as a backup. © Collage: CHRIS GRAYTHEN & SEAN GARDNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Longhorns' head coach made a decisive statement on Wednesday regarding the quarterback competition for the 2024 season: there isn't one.

"Quinn's our starter. I don't think that Quinn was a finished product yet," Sarkisian said. "And I think there's plenty of room for growth and improvement in development in his game, going into year three.

"I do think his experience, his maturity are all going to be things he can benefit from."

While Manning will assume a backup role next season, Sarkisian expressed confidence in his ability to continue evolving as a quarterback.

"Arch is continuing on the path he's been on," he added. "I want to make sure that when he gets on the field, that he plays great football. Arch has got an extremely bright future. We're very fortunate to have him on our roster. He's got great leadership skills, he's got a great skill set."