Who will replace Ohio State running back "traitor" coach Tony Alford?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - 24 hours have officially passed after the highest form of treason in college football occurred when Ohio State running back coach Tony Alford shockingly left the Buckeyes for their biggest rival, Michigan, and now his potential replacements have emerged.

After coach Tony Alford's (second from the left) controversial departure from Ohio State to Michigan, candidates have started to emerge as potential replacements for him. © Screenshot/Instagram/@coachtonyalford

More information about the questionable situation has come out with JBook of 247 Sports reporting that Alford had already secured the Michigan job weeks before officially leaving Ohio State.

During this time, he allegedly continued to participate in Ohio State football practices and activities – gathering Buckeye recruiting information while being secretly employed by Michigan.

Members of the Ohio State football community were quick to criticize the coach's actions as current players unfollowed him on social media.

The running back coach who guided Ezekiel Elliot to becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has already changed his social media to reflect his new role as Michigan's run-game coach.

Alford posted a tweet directed at "Buckeye Nation," which was not well-received by players, alumni, and the Ohio community as a whole, who voiced their displeasure in the comments under the post.