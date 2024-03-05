Ohio State's Chip Kelly ignites major changes to Buckeyes offense

Columbus, Ohio - Head coach Ryan Day seems to have found the key to unlocking Ohio State football 's potential... UCLA's Chip Kelly, that is!

Ohio State football caused a stir by unveiling a preview of the team's offense under the leadership of new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (l.). © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / _Pat_Murphy_ & carolinerice19

Head coach Ryan Day has made significant changes to the Ohio State football program, aiming to bring the team back to its known dominance.



One notable change was Day's decision to step away from calling plays, instead hiring his former mentor Chip Kelly, the former UCLA head coach, to take on that role.

Since Kelly's arrival, the Buckeyes have showcased their offensive workouts, catching the attention of college football fans everywhere.

"He brings a background of running the football that is really impressive," Day commented on Tuesday, expressing his excitement about the offensive development.

"I think he's excited about some of the guys we have," he added. "I am excited to see how the offensive line develops."

Day also noted that all of the Buckeye quarterbacks are mobile, which aligns perfectly with Kelly's run-scheme offense.

Kelly, now leading Ohio State's offense, expressed his happiness about coaching in Columbus, stating that leaving UCLA allowed him to focus on his passion for coaching in college football, and fans couldn't help but notice!