Ohio State's Chip Kelly ignites major changes to Buckeyes offense
Columbus, Ohio - Head coach Ryan Day seems to have found the key to unlocking Ohio State football's potential... UCLA's Chip Kelly, that is!
Head coach Ryan Day has made significant changes to the Ohio State football program, aiming to bring the team back to its known dominance.
One notable change was Day's decision to step away from calling plays, instead hiring his former mentor Chip Kelly, the former UCLA head coach, to take on that role.
Since Kelly's arrival, the Buckeyes have showcased their offensive workouts, catching the attention of college football fans everywhere.
"He brings a background of running the football that is really impressive," Day commented on Tuesday, expressing his excitement about the offensive development.
"I think he's excited about some of the guys we have," he added. "I am excited to see how the offensive line develops."
Day also noted that all of the Buckeye quarterbacks are mobile, which aligns perfectly with Kelly's run-scheme offense.
Kelly, now leading Ohio State's offense, expressed his happiness about coaching in Columbus, stating that leaving UCLA allowed him to focus on his passion for coaching in college football, and fans couldn't help but notice!
How will Chip Kelly shake up Ohio State's offense?
Videos of the new plays masterminded by Ohio State's new offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, have gotten fans into a frenzy!
College football lovers across social media were thrilled, particularly impressed by the performance of the quarterbacks and running backs.
One highlight was quarterback Will Howard practicing Tush Push drills, a clear sign of Kelly's influence on the offense.
Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, considered one of the most talented groups in the country, had fans excited about the team's running schemes, anticipating they would be "crazy."
Freshman quarterback Air Noland caught fans' attention with internet footage of his practice sessions. Meanwhile, receiver Jeremiah Smith stunned many with his incredible catches despite being just a freshman.
The Buckeyes football team is making significant strides this offseason, and fans will get a preview of the team's revamped offense at the annual Scarlet and Gray spring game on Saturday, April 13.
