Aaron Rodgers shines as Jets down Patriots in NFL home opener

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Aaron Rodgers gave New York Jets fans what they'd waited more than a year to see Thursday, throwing for two touchdowns and looking sharp in a 24-3 NFL victory over the New England Patriots.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is introduced before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rodgers made his first start at the Jets' MetLife Stadium since his debut with the team was cut short after just four plays when he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

After two road games in the young 2024 campaign – a defeat at San Francisco and a victory at Tennessee – the Jets faithful gave Rodgers an ecstatic welcome in their home opener, and he didn't disappoint.

The 40-year-old, who moved to the Jets prior to last season after earning four NFL Most Valuable Player awards with the Green Bay Packers, scrambled effectively when he needed to, piloting a precision offense that had the Jets in front on his 10-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard in the first quarter.

"I felt pretty good tonight," Rodgers said. "I was doing some things I did as a younger man."

"I've said that as the games go on, I'm going to feel more comfortable moving around a little bit, and there were a couple times where I needed to extend plays ... Sometimes, games like this, you need those little extra plays that I used to do a lot when I was a younger player."

"It's nice to have that element back."