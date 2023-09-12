Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury shocks football world
East Rutherford, New Jersey - The New York Jets' worries about Aaron Rodgers have been confirmed, as an MRI has officially shown that the experienced quarterback has indeed torn his Achilles.
After just four snaps and three official plays, Rodgers' debut season in New York has come to an abrupt halt.
In the first quarter of New York's 22-16 victory over Buffalo on Monday Night Football, Rodgers suffered a left Achilles tendon tear.
The football world now eagerly anticipates news of his rehabilitation strategy and the potential of a return in 2024.
In the meantime, the entire NFL community unites in extending heartfelt wishes for a speedy and complete recovery to the Super Bowl MVP.
Football world unites to send Aaron Rodgers positive energy
The sports world was left stunned by Aaron Rodgers' injury, and in the wake of Tuesday's somber confirmation, fans flocked to the internet to express their heartfelt well wishes.
"This is simply unbelievable. After all of the hype, the blockbuster dealing, the narrative… this is a shocking turn of events. The universe has an odd sense of humor," one fan tweeted, utterly shocked by the news.
"Prayers up for Rodgers and Jets fans," another added.
Fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes weighed in quickly on Monday night, writing, "Hate that, man… Praying for the best."
"The stadium was infused with hope after 12 years of not making the playoffs and 4 plays in, it was gone. Whether you like Aaron Rodgers or not, it was ABSOLUTELY HEARTBREAKING to watch. 4 plays. 4 plays man," former NFL star Robert Griffin III tweeted.
With Rodgers sidelined for the season, former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback moving forward.
Cover photo: ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP