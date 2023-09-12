Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury shocks football world

East Rutherford, New Jersey - The New York Jets' worries about Aaron Rodgers have been confirmed, as an MRI has officially shown that the experienced quarterback has indeed torn his Achilles.

The New York Jets' worries about Aaron Rodgers have been confirmed, as an MRI has officially shown that the experienced quarterback tore his Achilles. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After just four snaps and three official plays, Rodgers' debut season in New York has come to an abrupt halt.

In the first quarter of New York's 22-16 victory over Buffalo on Monday Night Football, Rodgers suffered a left Achilles tendon tear.

The football world now eagerly anticipates news of his rehabilitation strategy and the potential of a return in 2024.

In the meantime, the entire NFL community unites in extending heartfelt wishes for a speedy and complete recovery to the Super Bowl MVP.