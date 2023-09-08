Bengals extend quarterback Joe Burrow in reported record deal

Cincinnati, Ohio - Cincinnati and Joe Burrow have agreed to a five-year, $275-million contract extension that will make the quarterback the highest-paid player in the NFL , ESPN reported Thursday.

ESPN was just one of multiple outlets to report the deal as the 2023 NFL season kicked off with a game between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.



The 26-year-old Burrow's $55 million annual salary will put him ahead of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who gained the title of top-paid player when he reached a five-year, $262.5 million-dollar deal in July.

Herbert's deal had eclipsed mammoth extensions handed out earlier this year to Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts ($255 million) and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson ($260 million).

Burrow has revitalized the Bengals in his first three seasons with the franchise.

He led the team to two straight AFC North division titles, two appearances in the AFC Championship game, and one appearance in the Super Bowl.

Burrow has amassed 11,774 passing yards with 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions and is 5-2 in playoff games.

Heading into his fourth campaign, he holds Bengals single-season franchise records for most passing yards (4,611 in 2021), touchdown passes (35 in 2022), pass attempts (606 in 2022), and completions (414 in 2022).