Biggest defensive winners from the 2023 NFL Combine

Indianapolis, Indiana - Anderson, Smith, and Bresee, oh my! Now that the 2023 NFL Combine is in the books, it's time to unpack the biggest defensive winners from the annual invite-only event!

Former Alabama player Will Anderson Jr. left little to no doubt about who is the best non-quarterback prospect heading into the NFL Draft. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Leading the way this year was edge rusher Nolan Smith who put on a performance to remember!

The Georgia product recorded a smashing 4.39-second 40-yard dash and 1.52-second 10-yard split, and both utterly shocked the football world.

His vertical jump led all edge rushers with 41.5 inches, placing him in the higher percentiles of draft prospects.

Like Smith, Bryan Bresee of Clemson also had a spectacular showing at the combine, recording a staggering 4.86-second 40-yard dash and 1.71-second 10-yard split – both of which are hugely impressive for his size.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Bresee's 10-yard split was the second-fastest time of all offensive lineman at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. continued to make a strong case for the No. 1 overall Draft pick and absolutely smashed his combine workouts with measurements comparable to Hall of Famers.

Anderson left little to no doubt about who is the best non-quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, recording a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and 1.61-second 10-yard split.

The Crimson Tide product entered the combine as the top edge rushing prospect after his final two seasons at Alabama, where he compiled 27.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss.