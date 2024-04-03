Bills star Stefon Diggs leaves Buffalo in blockbuster trade

Orchard Park, New York - Stefon Diggs, a 1,000-yard wide receiver in each of the past six NFL seasons, was traded by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday to the Houston Texans, the Bills announced.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. © Timothy T Ludwig / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Diggs spent his first five NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Bills in 2020 when he led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 yards, both career highs for any season.

The Bills will receive only a 2025 second-round draft pick, while the Texans also get a later-round pick in 2024 and 2025.

Over four seasons in Buffalo as a top target of quarterback Josh Allen, Diggs caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns – ranking fourth in the NFL overall during that span.

The Vikings reached the playoffs three times and Buffalo four times with Diggs in the lineup, but neither team reached the Super Bowl.