Will former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud be Texans' new starter?

Houston, Texas - Will quarterback CJ Stroud beat out Davis Mills for the Texans' starting passing position this fall?

Former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud appears to give Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills serious competition for the starting job this season. © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When the Houston Texans selected CJ Stroud as the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, the franchise had high hopes for the former Buckeye.

Stroud was one of the top overall prospects in this year's draft and the exact player Houston needed, as they were in dire need of a new offensive chief.

As NFL teams are transitioning into mandatory minicamps, Stroud has been playing up to the Texans' high hopes.

"Both of our guys, they've been rotating each week," new Texans head coach Demarco Ryans revealed in a press conference on Tuesday. "You guys who've come to practice, you've seen we've rotated those guys each week and this happened to be the week that CJ is with the Ones."

With Stroud taking first-team reps, there appears to be a real competition between the Ohio State product and Davis Mills for the starting job.