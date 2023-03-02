Should NFL scouts be concerned over potential No. 1 pick Bryce Young's height?

Indianapolis, Indiana - Will Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young's height scare away NFL scouts despite being one of the best prospects in the 2023 draft class?

Alabama Heisman winner Bryce Young has recently caught national attention for being an undersized quarterback as the NFL Draft looms. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Alabama product is easily considered one of the best NFL Draft prospects in this year's class, largely because he dominated college football over the last two seasons as the Crimson Tide's quarterback.

Despite his stellar collegiate career, Young may have a few red flags that now have NFL scouts, experts, and fans worried!

If only he was a couple inches taller and a few pounds heavier, Young would rival the GOAT that is Tom Brady, But he's not!

Though Young is listed as being 6 feet tall, the acclaimed passer's real height is roughly 5'10 and he weighs in at about 195 pounds, which is considered to be undersized for a quarterback.

On the first day of the NFL Combine, ESPN's Todd McShay addressed his concerns over Young's height: "If I’m a GM, I’m scared to death of drafting him."

While it's not impossible for smaller quarterbacks to be successful, it is extremely rare that a passer under 5-foot-11 finds any sort of success at the professional level, as their passes are more likely to be batted down by defenders.

Not to mention, injuries are harder to avoid, and Young is already nursing a shoulder injury which forced him to skip NFL Combine workouts for Alabama's Pro Day.