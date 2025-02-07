Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen wins NFL Most Valuable Player award
New Orleans, Louisiana - Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was voted the NFL's Most Valuable Player on Thursday, pipping Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for the award.
Allen, who led the Bills to the AFC Championship game where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, collected 383 points and 27 first place votes while Jackson tallied 362 points and 23 first place votes.
Allen totaled 41 touchdowns – 28 passing, 12 rushing, one receiving, as his Bills scored 30-plus points in 12 games in 2024, tied for the second-most games with 30-plus points by a team in a season in NFL history.
"I know this is an individual award and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it is derived from team success and I love my team," said Allen.
Philadelphia Eagles running-back Saquon Barkley finished in third place in the MVP voting but won the award for Offensive Player of the Year.
Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, setting the franchise record in the process. His 2,005 rushing yards were the eighth most in a regular season in NFL history.
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
More NFL awards doled out ahead of Super Bowl
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was named Coach of the Year finishing just ahead of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
In a tough NFC North, O'Connell led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the regular season as he secured a playoff spot for the second time in his three years with the club.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year with Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams taking the Defensive Rookie prize.
The awards were presented at a glitzy ceremony at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect