Cleveland Browns end Shedeur Sanders' long NFL draft slide

Green Bay, Wisconsin - University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of former Dallas Cowboys great Deion Sanders, finally got his NFL call on Saturday after a stunning slide in the draft.

A graphic announcing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ selection by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick is pictured in the Draft Theater during the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th overall pick in Saturday's fifth round of the draft – a shocking turn of events for a player who had been widely tipped to go in the first round on Thursday.

"Thank you GOD" Sanders wrote on X, with video on live-streaming platform Twitch showing him celebrating with ecstatic family and friends gathered in Texas as the draft unfolded in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The Tennessee Titans made University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the number one overall pick, but he was one of just two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the annual allocation of NFL rights for top college talent.

Jaxson Dart was also taken in the first round, and three more collegiate signal-callers were taken on Friday – arguably none with as strong of a resume as Sanders, who was the Big 12 conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

The Browns had taken quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round on Friday, but traded two picks to Seattle for the 144th selection and the chance to nab Sanders.

"We felt like he was a good, solid prospect at the most important position," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said of the selection. "We felt it got to a point where he was probably mis-priced relative to the draft."