Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft slide continues as QB goes unselected on day two

Dallas, Texas - University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' astonishing slide in the NFL draft continued Friday as the son of former Dallas Cowboys great Deion Sanders went unselected in the second and third rounds.

Shedeur Sanders speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. © Justin Casterline / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sanders had been widely tipped to go in the first round on Thursday, but University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the number one overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, was one of just two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the annual allocation of NFL rights for top college talent.

Jaxson Dart was also taken in the first round, and three more collegiate signal-callers were taken on Friday – arguably none with as strong of a resume as Sanders, who was the Big 12 conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

After the attention Sanders received in the run-up the draft, pundits were buzzing over the possible reasons teams declined to select him – a surprise that even caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?" Trump asked in a Truth Social post before the second round of the draft began on Friday.

"Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!"

"Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness," Trump wrote.