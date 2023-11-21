Deshaun Watson eyes 2024 NFL return as Browns share injury update

Los Angeles, California - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to fully recover for the 2024 NFL season, the team has announced.

Watson suffered a displaced fracture of the glenoid (socket) in his throwing shoulder during the first half on November 12 but stayed in the game to rally the Browns past Baltimore 33-31.

The surgery was done in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

"The rehab process is scheduled to begin on Friday, and a full recovery is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season," the team said in a statement.

Watson, who signed a five-year guaranteed deal worth $230 million with the Browns last year, has thrown for 2,217 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions over two seasons, leading Cleveland to an 8-4 record.

With five triumphs this season, Watson has the Browns at 7-3 and in the fifth playoff position in the AFC. Cleveland has reached the playoffs only once since 2002.