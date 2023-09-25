NFL: Dolphins destroy Broncos, Chiefs tame Bears, Packers edge Saints

Miami, Florida - The Miami Dolphins destroyed the Denver Broncos 70-20 on Sunday, putting up a franchise-record point total for a team and the second highest in an NFL regular-season game.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reacts after a touchdown by wide receiver Robbie Chosen against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins had 350 yards rushing and 376 yards passing with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing four touchdowns and running back Raheem Mostert scoring three.



They moved to 3-0 on the season in the most emphatic fashion.

"This doesn't compare to anything I've been a part of," Tagovailoa said after a game where Miami led 35-13 at half-time.

"No one took their foot off the gas, we continued to play and that's the result we got."

The Dolphins were two points shy of the NFL one game regular-season scoring record set by the Washington Redskins in 1966 and three off the all-time record set by the Chicago Bears in the 1940 NFL Championship game.

They had a chance to attempt a field goal, but opted to take a knee on fourth down and turn the ball over.

"It felt like chasing points and chasing a record – that's not what we came to the game to do," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "That doesn't have a bearing on the overall season outcome."

The Dolphins' 726 yards from scrimmage was also a franchise record and included two touchdowns for running back De'Von Achane, who had 203 yards, as well as 157 yards on nine receptions from receiver Tyreek Hill.

McDaniel said the gaudy numbers came down to "a lot of players executing a lot of things to a standard that's unrelenting."