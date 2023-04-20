Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa opens up on big career decision after concussions

Miami, Florida - The Miami Dolphins still view Tua Tagovailoa as their long-term answer at quarterback , though the former first-round pick admitted that he seriously contemplated retirement after only three NFL seasons.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Dolphin's pre-draft press conference, Tagovailoa revealed the two known concussions he sustained during the 2022 season had him thinking of walking away from the game at age 25.

Tagovailoa said his love of football ultimately led to his decision to continue playing, as did his desire for the opportunity of having his young son watch him play when he gets older.

"I think I considered it for a time," he admitted. "Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kinds of conversations," he stated.

"I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly [what he did] and [would be] watching his dad do."

"It's my health, it's my body. I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would have quit a long time ago."