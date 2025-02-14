Eagles fans flood the streets of Philadelphia for epic Super Bowl parade

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Hundreds of thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans lined the streets on Friday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl 59 victory over Kansas City with a parade that ended at the iconic "Rocky" statue.

Hundreds of thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans lined the streets on Friday to celebrate the team's Super Bowl 59 victory over Kansas City. © Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The NFL team's march down Broad Street began at the team's home stadium on the southside and continued to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the statue of famed movie boxer Rocky Balboa stands atop the stairs leading into the museum.

"This is a special team, and we can't be great without the greatness of others, and that certainly applies to our fans," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

A sea of green-clad supporters, some who arrived Thursday night to get positions along the street, turned out in the "City of Brotherly Love" to cheer their heroes.

"You can't use words to describe this," Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley said while riding atop an open-top bus in the parade.

"Every time I think Philly can't take it to another level, it takes it to a whole 'nother level. This city deserves it all, and here we are. I might be having too much fun.

"The way they showed out, the way they showed up, you can't make it up."

It's only the third championship victory parade for a Philadelphia sports team in the past 40 years, following the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies win the World Series and the Eagles victory over New England in Super Bowl 52.

"You get a little greedy and start thinking about the future and this brings you back to the moment," said Barkley.