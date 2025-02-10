Jalen Hurts powers back two years after defeat to become Super Bowl MVP

New Orleans, Louisiana - Jalen Hurts took inspiration from doubters and naysayers after his Super Bowl loss two years ago and used it to fuel his Super Bowl 59 Most Valuable Player effort Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The 26-year-old quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a historic performance to power the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans.

Hurts completed 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while rushing 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown to capture the MVP award after enduring years of critics saying he would never be a champion following a 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

"I never said it bothered me. I accepted it for what it was. I found a thrill in it," Hurts said after the victory.

"I can't control what these people think. If it takes all the hate and all the scrutiny and all the different opinions for me to be a world champion, then keep it coming."

But the quarterback said that he had also been able to put the past loss in its place: "I think in the end, things come around in time. Last time around, it wasn't our time. It wasn't my time and sometimes you have to accept that you have to wait your time."

"Going through all the emotions and processing the feelings and experience did a great thing and enhanced my desire to win," he added.

Hurts kept the image of him walking off the field after Super Bowl 57 with Chiefs-colored confetti falling down around him as his screen saver image on his cell phone.

"That's something nobody is supposed to know about," Hurts said, but admitted that a new image with him holding the championship trophy with green and white Eagles confetti falling would be better.

"Damn right it is," he said.