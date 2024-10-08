New York Jets make shock coaching shakeup as Rodgers struggles to right the ship
New York, New York - The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, citing the NFL team's lackluster start to the campaign.
Saleh took over as Jets head coach in 2021 after a successful stint as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.
However, the 45-year-old has been unable to bring about the much-hoped-for transformation in the Jet's fortunes, failing to reach the postseason in all three of his seasons in charge.
This season, with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Jets are 2-3 and in second place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (3-2).
Jets owner Woody Johnson said Tuesday that results had fallen below expectations and Saleh had been dismissed.
"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets," Johnson said. "I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward.
"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction."
Johnson said Jeff Ulbrich would take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
"He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team," Johnson said.
"I believe he, along with the coaches on this staff, can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason."
Saleh had losing campaigns in all three of his seasons in charge, going 4-13 in 2021 and then posting back-to-back 7-10 records in 2022 and 2023.
His final match in charge was Sunday's 23-17 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
