New York Jets make shock coaching shakeup as Rodgers struggles to right the ship

New York, New York - The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, citing the NFL team's lackluster start to the campaign.

Saleh took over as Jets head coach in 2021 after a successful stint as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.



However, the 45-year-old has been unable to bring about the much-hoped-for transformation in the Jet's fortunes, failing to reach the postseason in all three of his seasons in charge.

This season, with a healthy Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the Jets are 2-3 and in second place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (3-2).

Jets owner Woody Johnson said Tuesday that results had fallen below expectations and Saleh had been dismissed.

"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets," Johnson said. "I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward.

"This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction."

Johnson said Jeff Ulbrich would take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.