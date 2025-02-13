New York Jets make final call on Aaron Rodgers' future

New York, New York - The New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have parted ways, the team said on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, had said he would decide before free agency in March on whether he'll play in 2025.

But if he does decide to extend his career, it won't be with the Jets.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a joint statement.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Rodgers, who established himself as an elite NFL player with the Green Bay Packers, signed with the Jets before the 2023 season but suffered a catastrophic Achilles tendon injury just four snaps into his debut with the team.

He was fit to play this season but the Jets had a poor 5-12 record.