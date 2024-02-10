How to watch Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas, Nevada - Alrighty folks, get ready to buckle up for an electrifying Super Bowl LVIII showdown!

Kansas City is gunning for their third Super Bowl victory under Patrick Mahomes (r.), who are up against NFC champion Brock Purdy (l.) and the San Francisco 49ers. © JAMIE SQUIRE, CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

As the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, are gunning for their third Super Bowl victory under the mighty Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

And guess what? They're about to face off against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers... at the Usher concert!

If thee Cheifs snag their third Super Bowl win with Mahomes at the helm, he will make history as the first Black quarterback to win back-to-back championships.

Still, Kansas will have to put up a fight. The 'Niners' defense, featuring stars like Charvarius Ward, Nick Bosa, and Chase Young, is no joke. They're ready to give the Chiefs a run for their money!

This year's Super Bowl is breaking records left and right. For the first time ever, you can catch the game on two different networks: CBS and Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon will provide a unique broadcast experience tailored for kids and families, while CBS will broadcast the traditional Super Bowl show. Get ready for double the action, double the fun, and one heck of a wild gridiron game!

Check out exactly how to watch and stream below.