Usher teases guest stars for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show!

Las Vegas, Nevada - R&B star Usher on Thursday revealed he will be joined by guest performers when he takes the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show – but did not disclose who made the cut.

The 45-year-old eight-time Grammy winner will play Sunday before a star-studded 65,000-strong crowd at the Allegiant Stadium – one of the most coveted gigs in the music business.

The singer gave no names but said his guests could be artists he has worked with before in what is intended to be a celebration of his career.

And one of those singers is none other than global superstar Taylor Swift, who is expected to be on hand to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy.

Usher has worked with a bevy of music A-listers, including the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Alicia Keys, as well as rappers Lil Jon and Ludacris, who feature on his biggest hit Yeah!

"There's been these fantasy lists that have been going out and people trying to figure out what song I'm going to perform first and last, who's going to come on stage with me," Usher told a press conference on Thursday.

The hitmaker – who wrapped up a Las Vegas residency last December – said Sunday's show would reflect different eras of his music career.

"I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we're headed in the future," Usher said. "I've tried so many things my entire career, and I've just managed to gather people who celebrate my music.

"I went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me, and I do feel the people I'm going to share it with deserve it for what they did in their career whether we have collaborated together or whether they've had moments of their own."