How to watch the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game
East Rutherford, New Jersey - Get set for a sizzling showdown on Black Friday as the NFL broadcast continues its reign of excitement, adding an extra dose of hot action to your holiday weekend!
This week, Thursday Night Football takes a holiday break as the NFL embraces the Thanksgiving spirit with a trio of festive games, but hold on to your seats because the excitement doesn't stop there!
This Friday, brace yourself for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game featuring an AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6).
The inaugural Black Friday clash will be unleashed on Prime Video, and here's the kicker: unlike the typical pay-per-view arrangement for weekly Thursday Night Football games, this Black Friday football extravaganza comes at no cost for all Amazon account holders - that's right, even those on the free tier!
So, are you ready for some pulse-pounding football? With less than 100 days until the 2024 Super Bowl, get your game face on and dive into the thrill of this historic Black Friday matchup.
- Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Pregame show time: 1:30 PM ET
- Game time: 3 PM ET
- TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Which team are you cheering for: the Dolphins or the Jets?
Cover photo: MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP