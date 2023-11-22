How to watch the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Get set for a sizzling showdown on Black Friday as the NFL broadcast continues its reign of excitement, adding an extra dose of hot action to your holiday weekend!

Get set for a sizzling NFL showdown on Black Friday featuring an AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6). © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This week, Thursday Night Football takes a holiday break as the NFL embraces the Thanksgiving spirit with a trio of festive games, but hold on to your seats because the excitement doesn't stop there!

This Friday, brace yourself for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game featuring an AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6).

The inaugural Black Friday clash will be unleashed on Prime Video, and here's the kicker: unlike the typical pay-per-view arrangement for weekly Thursday Night Football games, this Black Friday football extravaganza comes at no cost for all Amazon account holders - that's right, even those on the free tier!

So, are you ready for some pulse-pounding football? With less than 100 days until the 2024 Super Bowl, get your game face on and dive into the thrill of this historic Black Friday matchup.