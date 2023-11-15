Will Aaron Rodgers return to the New York Jets this season?

East Rutherford, New Jersey - New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said the team would welcome the return of Aaron Rodgers this season if doctors agree the 39-year-old superstar quarterback has recovered from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in his first game of the NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers is planning for an ambitious mid-December return after suffering a ruptured Achilles at the start of the NFL season. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Aaron's a big boy, a grown man," Saleh said in a press conference at the team's New Jersey headquarters on Wednesday. "After all the doctors clear him, if Aaron says he wants to play, he's going to play."

Rodgers has touted an ambitious timeline to return, telling NBC Sports on Sunday that his goal was to be back on the field in mid-December.

On Tuesday, he said on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show that he expected to be back at the Jets training center full-time by Thanksgiving.

"That's always been the plan once we got to Thanksgiving, to be back there full-time," Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who was injured on the Jets' fourth play of the season, has been rehabbing at a Los Angeles facility and joining the Jets at their games.

A return to NFL play some three months after such a serious Achilles injury would be unprecedented.