Josh Harris reaches agreement on Washington Commanders purchase

Washington DC - Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reached an agreement to sell the NFL franchise to Josh Harris for a record price of $6.05 billion.

The Washington Commanders reportedly have a new owner lined up in Josh Harris. © Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Harris, who co-owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, has not finalized or sent an agreement to the league, but a sale is expected to go through if no issues emerge.

Any sale would need to be approved by the NFL's finance committee and at least 24 of the league's 32 owners, who are scheduled to meet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May for the Spring League Meeting.

The group behind the bid, led by Harris, also includes Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The widely reported $6.05-billion fee would shatter the previous record price for an NFL franchise, set only last year when the Denver Broncos were sold to the Walton-Penner group for $4.65 billion.