Kansas City Chiefs share update on lineman BJ Thompson after cardiac arrest

Kansas City, Missouri - The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs say lineman BJ Thompson is "headed in the absolute right direction" a day after suffering sudden cardiac arrest.

© KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Chiefs had called off all team activities on Thursday after Thompson suffered a seizure during a meeting and went into cardiac arrest.

Rick Burkholder, the NFL team's vice president of sports medicine and performance, gave a positive update on Thompson's condition after team practice on Friday.

"He's alert, he's awake, and he's coming through quite well," Burkholder said. "He's headed in the absolute right direction."

Thompson, a 25-year-old defensive end selected in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft, played one game and made two tackles for the Chiefs last season when the club captured a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Chiefs medical staff worked to stabilize Thompson until an ambulance arrived, and Burkholder praised their efforts.