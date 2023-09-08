Lions edge Super Bowl champion Chiefs in NFL season opener

Kansas City, Missouri - The Detroit Lions, touted as NFL contenders after decades of playoff futility, stunned the Super Bowl champion Chiefs 21-20 in Kansas City on Thursday to kick off the 2023 season.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, rookie defensive back Brian Branch returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, and Detroit's defense came up with a huge stop late to end Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' perfect record in season-opening games.



"It was a long, hard game," Goff told NBC. "We probably didn't play our best, but we're built for this, we really are – playing the four-quarter game like this."

David Montgomery had 21 carries for 74 yards for Detroit, including the go-ahead touchdowns midway through the fourth quarter.

The Lions haven't won an NFL playoff game since 1991, and last played for an NFL title back in 1957.

An 8-2 run over their last 10 games last season had many thinking this is the year Goff and Co. can turn things around.

Goff, however, wasn't getting ahead of himself when asked what the win meant for the long-struggling Lions.

"It means we're 1-0," he said.