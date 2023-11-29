New York Jets clear Aaron Rodgers for practice in unprecedented return

East Rutherford, New Jersey - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to return to practice just 11 weeks after undergoing surgery on a torn Achilles tendon, head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday.

Rodgers will be limited to non-contact practice initially, but the move paves the way for a possible return to action this season for the four-time MVP.



"This isn't so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab," Saleh told reporters.

"There's no added risk to it. There's certain things that he's been cleared that we are going to allow him to do. Aaron is not going to do anything to put himself in harm's way," he said.

Rodgers had been the off-season focus of the NFL after he was traded to the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

His arrival was supposed to put the Jets over the top in their bid to become a title contender, but without him, the Jets have struggled offensively behind backups Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle.

The Jets have a 4-7 record and only the slimmest of lingering chances of making the postseason.