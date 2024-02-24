NFL Combine Preview: Top defensive players to watch
Indianapolis, Indiana - The NFL Combine has taken center stage for football fans, now that college football and the NFL seasons are behind us. Here's who to watch on defense.
This year's NFL Draft is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring some of the most talented players in college football history.
But before these guys trade their jerseys for suits and hear their names called to join an NFL team, they'll first thrust into the exciting action of the NFL Combine, taking on a series of tests.
The NFL unveiled the full roster of attendees for its 2024 scouting event, set to kick off from February 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.
While we've already scoped out the top offensive players gearing up to shine at the combine, let's turn our gaze to the top defensive players who are sure to dazzle as we inch closer to the exciting event.
Top defensive players to watch out for at the NFL Combine
Keep an eye out for these standout defense college stars as the NFL Combine kicks off:
Edge Rushers
- Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- Dallas Turner, Alabama
- Jared Verse, Florida State
Defensive Tackles
- Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
- Byron Murphy II, Texas
- Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Linebackers
- Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
- Payton Wilson, NC State
Cornerbacks
- Terrion Arnold, Alabama
- Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Safeties
- Kamren Kinchens, Miami
- Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- Javon Bullard, Georgia
Among all the defensive players expected to make a big impact at this year's combine, which player are you most excited to watch?
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP