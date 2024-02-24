NFL Combine Preview: Top defensive players to watch

Indianapolis, Indiana - The NFL Combine has taken center stage for football fans, now that college football and the NFL seasons are behind us. Here's who to watch on defense.

© Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This year's NFL Draft is shaping up to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring some of the most talented players in college football history.

But before these guys trade their jerseys for suits and hear their names called to join an NFL team, they'll first thrust into the exciting action of the NFL Combine, taking on a series of tests.

The NFL unveiled the full roster of attendees for its 2024 scouting event, set to kick off from February 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

While we've already scoped out the top offensive players gearing up to shine at the combine, let's turn our gaze to the top defensive players who are sure to dazzle as we inch closer to the exciting event.