NFL combine preview: Top quarterbacks and offensive players to watch

Indianapolis, Indiana - With college football and the NFL season behind us, football fans are now fixated on the next big thing on the sports calendar: the NFL Combine .

On Tuesday, the NFL unveiled the full roster of attendees for its 2024 scouting event, set to kick off from February 26 to March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Out of the 321 invitees, 14 top-rated college quarterbacks are gearing up to showcase their skills to scouts. This elite group includes two Heisman Trophy winners: Caleb Williams from USC (2022) and the current Heisman winner Jayden Daniels from LSU.

Joining them are standout players from the past season such as Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., JJ McCarthy, Sam Hartmann, Spencer Rattler, Devin Leary, Joe Milton III, Jordan Travis, and Bo Nix.

The NFL has also taken notice of top under-the-radar college quarterbacks including Kedon Slovis, Austin Reed, and Michael Pratt.

While players can choose to attend the combine without participating in all tests, those opting to showcase their throwing skills will be part of an exciting spectacle. Last year, talents like NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud and the Colts' Anthony Richardson Jr. wowed audiences with their performances, setting a high bar for this year's participants.