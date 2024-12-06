NFL drops investigation into latest Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations

Cleveland, Ohio - The NFL has ended its review of sexual assault allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson that began in September, saying there was insufficient evidence that he violated league rules, US media reported Friday.

The NFL launched an investigation in September after a lawsuit filed in Texas alleged that Watson sexually assaulted a woman at her apartment in October of 2020.

Watson "strongly denied" the allegation in a statement issued by his attorney, but the league began a review to see if he had violated the NFL personal conduct policy.

The legal case has since reportedly been settled.

"There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy," an NFL spokesman told Cleveland television station WOIO.

Watson sat out the 2021 season and was suspended 11 games of the 2022 campaign after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

Watson reached settlements with 23 of the women accusing him, and no criminal charges were ever brought against him.

The 29-year-old, in the third season of a five-year contract worth $230 million with the Browns, ruptured his right Achilles tendon in October to end his 2024 season.