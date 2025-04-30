NFL punishes Falcons coach over Shedeur Sanders prank call

New York, New York - The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 on Wednesday over a phone number leak that led to a prank call to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The NFL has fined the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (r.)over a phone number leak that led to a prank call to Shedeur Sanders. © Collage: Stacy Revere & Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Sanders, the son of retired star Deion Sanders, had been seen by some as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft last week but slid to the fifth round before being taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders received a prank call from Jax Ulbrich, the son of the Falcons coach, who had taken the number from his father's iPad while visiting the family home to later make the prank call.

Pretending to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, Jax Ulbrich called Sanders last Friday and delivered a confusing message, saying the Saints would take him with their next pick, but he would have to wait longer.

Jax Ulbrich later apologized to Sanders and others while confessing his role in the prank.

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the Falcons said in a statement.

"We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization.

"We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises.