NFL star Tyreek Hill says he "could have been better" in controversial traffic stop

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said Wednesday he "could have been better" when he was pulled over for speeding but still wants the police officer who pulled him from his car fired. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I will say I could have been better," Hill told reporters three days after he was stopped, pulled from his car, thrown down to the ground, and handcuffed.



The situation escalated rapidly after Hill, who was told to roll down his window, rolled it back up after handing over his license.

"I could have let down my window in that instant," Hill said.

"But the thing about me is, man, I don't want attention. I don't want [there] to be cameras out, phones on you in that moment – but at the end of the day, I'm human. I've got to follow rules. I got to do what everyone else would do," he continued.

"Now does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently."

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Monday that it would conduct "a thorough, objective investigation" into the incident, in which Hill received two traffic citations and was released, going on to star in Miami's NFL victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.

The police union representing officers involved accused Hill of being "uncooperative."