Shocking footage of violent Tyreek Hill arrest released as Dolphins slam cop conduct

Disturbing bodycam footage of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was released on Monday, causing a backlash to police brutality. © via REUTERS A day after the Miami police launched an internal affairs investigation and placed one of the officers involved in the incident on leave, authorities released more than 105 minutes of bodycam footage depicting a chaotic scene in which cops escalated matters quickly.

At one point, Hill is heard saying: "I'll tell you like this – your job is to serve and protect, right. You're doing a horrible job of protecting right now." "I'm just being a Black man, that's it," Hill adds. "I'm just being Black in America." Athletes Tyreek Hill opens up on shocking arrest after leading Dolphins to spectacular comeback! The 30-year-old was detained as he drove to Sunday's home game between the Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Hard Rock Stadium. He was released shortly afterward and given two traffic citations before later starring in Miami's win over Jacksonville.

Police union blames Hill for incident

The police union representing officers involved in the incident accused Hill earlier Monday of being "uncooperative" and falsely claimed the Dolphins receiver had "initiated" the incident. "In our commitment to transparency and maintaining public trust, we are releasing the body-worn camera footage related to the recent incident involving Tyreek Hill," Miami-Dade Police Department director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement on Monday. "The department is committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter, and we will continue to update the public on the outcome of that process," Daniels added.

Dolphins slam "maddening and heartbreaking" police behavior

Hill's team blasted the "overly aggressive and violent" behavior of Miami-Dade police officers who arrested him. © via REUTERS The bodycam footage shows the traffic stop escalating rapidly when Hill partially rolls his car window up after being asked to keep it all the way down. "I am going to get you out of the car. As a matter of fact, get out of the car," an officer aggressively tells Hill, while another officer threatens to break the car's window. After opening the car door, an officer reaches in and roughly grabs Hill by the back of the head and neck before he is swiftly bundled face down on the pavement and handcuffed. One officer is seen placing a knee on Hill's back and telling him to "stop crying." Athletes Police union accuses Tyreek Hill of being "uncooperative" in pre-game traffic stop "When we tell you to do something, you do it, you understand?" the officer tells Hill. "Not when you want, but when we tell you. You're a little f****** confused."

When Hill's Miami team-mate Calais Campbell arrives on the scene, he is also handcuffed. Campbell was later released. The Dolphins condemned the actions of police in a statement late Monday, describing officers' conduct as "overly aggressive and violent." "It is both maddening and heartbreaking to watch the very people we trust to protect our community use such unnecessary force and hostility towards these players," the Dolphins said.