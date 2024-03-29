NFL: Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs land rugby superstar Louis Rees-Zammit

Kansas City, Missouri - Wales rugby standout Louis Rees-Zammit has signed a deal with the NFL 's Kansas City Chiefs, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions announced on Friday.

Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs for a three-year deal in the NFL. © NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP

"Rees-Lightning has arrived," the Chiefs posted on X with a lightning bolt emoji and a photo of the 23-year-old Welshman playing for his homeland in a "Chiefs Kingdom" welcome.



"Hi, Chiefs Kingdom. Louis Rees-Zammit here. Just signed. Can't wait to go and see you all at Arrowhead [Stadium]," Rees-Zammit said in a video clip posted on X.

The NFL Network reported that Rees-Zammit, who played for English Premiership side Gloucester from 2018 until this year, has signed a three-year deal with a signing bonus and some portion of the deal guaranteed.

That's a crucial part of the deal with NFL teams able to end contracts by dropping players.

Rees-Zammit said in January he was leaving rugby union to explore an NFL career and became part of the NFL International Player Pathway Program, created in 2017 to help global athletes make their way into American football.

Rees-Zammit conducted a workout for scouts last week – one the Chiefs said included a 4.44-second 40-yard dash that would have ranked fifth among tailbacks at this year's NFL Scouting Combine for NFL Draft talent.

The Welshman reportedly visited the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Denver Broncos, as well as the Chiefs, before settling on a desired new NFL home.