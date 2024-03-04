Top college football players capitalize on NFL Combine opt-outs
Indianapolis, Indiana - The NFL Combine is officially over, and now fans, teams, and players have moved their attention to College Football Pro Days and the NFL Draft this spring.
This year's Combine lacked excitement due to the absence of several top college players who chose not to participate.
Both 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Marvin Harrison Jr. skipped the event, with Williams opting out of medical testing and Harrison also missing the media appearance.
The trend of players ditching the Combine raises questions about its future importance.
However, the absences opened up opportunities for other players to showcase their skills and improve their draft stock.
Washington receiver Rome Odunze and Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy impressed scouts and fans, potentially boosting their draft positions.
Will top player absences at the NFL Combine influence draft picks?
With Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, and Georgia's Brock Bowers opting out of the skills event last Saturday, all eyes were on Rome Odunze, who delivered an impressive performance.
The former Washington player has the skills and stats to be a top receiver, as showcased at the Combine.
Odunze displayed mental toughness by staying on the field until he achieved his desired clock numbers in testing, even though his previous attempts were competitive in this draft class.
In the quarterback session, JJ McCarthy faced some challenges in passing drills but still did enough to spark debate among experts about his potential as a top-10 draft pick.
With several teams in need of a quarterback and few options available, McCarthy's stock is rising higher than expected, making him a more appealing first-round pick than previously thought by NFL experts.
College Football Pro Days are scheduled to occur at campuses nationwide later this month, leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft on April 27-29.
Cover photo: Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP