Top college football players capitalize on NFL Combine opt-outs

Indianapolis, Indiana - The NFL Combine is officially over, and now fans, teams, and players have moved their attention to College Football Pro Days and the NFL Draft this spring.

Rome Odunze impressed at the NFL Combine, potentially boosting his draft position thanks to several player opt-outs and no shows. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This year's Combine lacked excitement due to the absence of several top college players who chose not to participate.

Both 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Marvin Harrison Jr. skipped the event, with Williams opting out of medical testing and Harrison also missing the media appearance.

The trend of players ditching the Combine raises questions about its future importance.

However, the absences opened up opportunities for other players to showcase their skills and improve their draft stock.

Washington receiver Rome Odunze and Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy impressed scouts and fans, potentially boosting their draft positions.