NFL taps Eagles to play in Brazil for league's South America debut

São Paulo, Brazil - The Philadelphia Eagles were named on Monday to play in the NFL 's first ever regular-season game in South America, a September 6 contest to be held in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Philadelphia Eagles are landing in Brazil during Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Eagles as the designated squad for the game, which will be played during the opening week of the 2024 campaign against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.



"This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint," Goodell said.

"Playing on Friday night of week one is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions."

The game will be the first time the NFL has played on a Friday night in the opening week of a season since 1970.

The league had announced in December it would play a regular-season game in Brazil in 2024.

The contest will be played in Corinthians Arena, which played host to six matches in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

"The league's decision... is a true testament to their confidence in our work as host city," Sao Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes said in a statement.