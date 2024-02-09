NFL to host first-ever regular season game in Spain amid international expansion

Madrid, Spain - The NFL will keep expanding its international growth and host a regular season game in Spain for the first time in 2025, the league said on Friday.

The NFL has added the first-ever regular season game in Spain to the 2025 schedule. © THOMAS COEX / AFP

The match will be played at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Details, such as teams involved and the date, are yet to be announced.

The Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears are the two teams with international marketing rights in Spain.

"Playing a game in Madrid in 2025 highlights the continued expansion of the league's global footprint and the accelerated ambitions to take our game to more fans around the world," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Madrid is the first new market to be confirmed for the 2025 international games and will be the fourth European city to host a regular season game after London, Frankfurt, and Munich.

Fifty regular season NFL games have been played internationally through the league's history, with London, Munich, Frankfurt, Mexico City, and Toronto all hosting games to date.

São Paulo, Brazil, will stage a game in 2024 at the Corinthians Arena, the first in South America. In addition to the game in Brazil, four other NFL games will be held abroad - three in London and one in Munich.

Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars are the designated teams for London, while the Carolina Panthers will head to Munich.