NFL unveils host city for Super Bowl LXII in 2028!

Atlanta, Georgia - Atlanta has been named the host city for Super Bowl 62 in 2028, the NFL announced on Tuesday, marking the fourth time the 1996 Olympic host will stage the championship spectacle.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 71,000-seat home of the NFL Atlanta Falcons that opened in 2017, will be the site of the contest, which has not had an exact date fixed.

"Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Atlanta first hosted the Super Bowl in 1994, when Dallas beat Buffalo 30-13 at the Georgia Dome, which also hosted the then-St. Louis Rams beating Tennessee 23-16 in 2000.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium first hosted the Super Bowl in 2019, when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

"This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta," Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank said in a statement. "Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity."