NFL announces 2027 Super Bowl venue

Los Angeles, California - Super Bowl 61 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the NFL announced on Wednesday, after team owners voted to approve the move at a meeting in Dallas.

The NFL has tapped SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the venue for Super Bowl 61 in 2027. © Daniel SLIM / AFP

The 70,000-seat home venue for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers in the suburb of Inglewood previously hosted Super Bowl 56, in 2022, when the Rams beat Cincinnati 23-20.



"We're very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable."

Landing the Super Bowl for 2027 will give the LA venue three of the world's biggest sporting events in as many years: some of the matches in the 2026 World Cup will be held there, and the stadium will also see action when the city hosts the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"The Los Angeles region continues to attract world-renowned events and we look forward to yet again hosting the Super Bowl," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.