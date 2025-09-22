San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa gets brutal news after injury

San Francisco, California - San Francisco 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa will miss the remainder of the NFL season after suffering torn knee ligaments in his team's defeat of Arizona over the weekend, media reported on Monday.

San Francisco 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa has suffered a season-ending injury. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 27-year-old edge rusher – widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL – limped out of the first quarter of San Francisco's 16-13 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

An MRI scan revealed Bosa had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee and will now face season-ending surgery, ESPN and the New York Times reported.

It is the second serious knee injury Bosa has suffered during his NFL career. He also tore the ACL in his left knee in 2020. He also suffered a partially torn right ACL during his high school career.

Bosa was chosen by San Francisco with the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact, helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl in his debut season, where he was named defensive rookie of the year.