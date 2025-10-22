NFL chief Roger Goodell hits back at MAGA uproar over Bad Bunny Super Bowl show

New York, New York - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday stood by the choice of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show, a decision President Donald Trump has branded "absolutely ridiculous."

Speaking in New York after the league's annual autumn meeting, Goodell said he had no qualms about picking the Grammy-winning entertainer, who is wildly popular across the US, for the NFL showpiece despite the backlash it had drawn from Trump and right-wing critics.

"He's one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world," Goodell said of the decision.

"That's what we try to achieve. It's an important stage for us. It's carefully thought through."

Goodell said the NFL's picks for the high-profile halftime show frequently elicited "blowback or criticism."

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, had already sparked right-wing ire after saying he would skip the US during his upcoming world tour due to fears of immigration raids at his concerts.

The Latin megastar brought a fresh wave of controversy after being named to headline the Super Bowl last month, with right-wing critics infuriated at the choice of an artist who sings mostly in Spanish.

In an interview on Newsmax, Trump, who has regularly sparred with the NFL, said he had "never heard" of Bad Bunny.

"I don't know who he is," Trump said. "I don't know why they're doing it. It's, like, crazy." He went on to brand the decision "absolutely ridiculous."

Other conservative critics have joined the pile-on.