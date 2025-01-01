Travis Kelce proves star power with dominant numbers in 2025 Pro Bowl fan voting

Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led all players in fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL said Tuesday.

Kelce, whose romance with Taylor Swift brought the NFL to the attention of the pop megastar's legion of fans, finished with 252,200 votes.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs was second overall with 250,082 votes, and Washington's rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has helped the Commanders into the playoffs, was third with 242,352.

The Lions led all teams in total votes received, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Selections for the Pro Bowl Games rosters for the AFC and NFC are determined by a combination of voting by fans, players, and coaches, with each group's vote counting for one-third of the tally.

The NFL's all-star event will be staged February 2 in Orlando, Florida, for the second consecutive year as 88 players take part in skills competitions, including a flag football showdown with former NFL star quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning serving as coaches.