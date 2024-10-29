Taylor Swift gets fans buzzing with wish for Travis Kelce's Super Bowl threepeat

New Orleans, Louisiana - Taylor Swift gave her beau Travis Kelce a big shoutout as she hit the stage at this season's Super Bowl venue for the latest stop on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift (l.) gave her beau Travis Kelce a big shoutout as she hit the stage at this season's Super Bowl venue for the latest stop on The Eras Tour. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP & EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 34-year-old pop star played three sold-out shows at Caesars Superdome over the weekend, and Swifties are still buzzing over an apparent reference to Travis during Sunday's performance.

As she sang Midnight Rain, Taylor recreated the NFL star's hand signal for a first down before she kissed three fingers and held them in the air.

Swifties sleuths are now convinced that the three fingers were no coincidence, as they may have been a nod to the prospect of Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs completing a historic three-peat of Super Bowl wins this year.

And if the team is able to defend their title once again, they'll do so at the very venue Taylor performed this weekend!

"She's blessing that stadium with her Tayvoodoo or whatever," Taylor Nation joked on X.

While Travis hasn't been able to attend the Karma singer's recent concerts, she's still included a few nods to him throughout the shows.