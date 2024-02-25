Which NFL team had the best fashion in 2023?
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Just like the Super Bowl, when it comes to fashion, only one NFL team can take home the title!
When it comes to style, the Kansas City Chiefs may rule on the gridiron, but on the runway, they take a back seat.
Enter the Philadelphia Eagles: the NFL's ultimate fashion icons!
Known for their ability to "fly," the Eagles have outshone every other team, scoring major style touchdowns.
While players like Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Cleveland Browns have made headlines for their individual style, it's all about the team effort, and there's no "I" in team!"
Led by DeVonta Smith, the GQ's Most Stylish NFL Player of 2023, the Eagles are currently the trendsetters of the league, and their fashion game shows no signs of slowing down!
Philadelphia Eagles reign supreme as the NFL's style icons
The Philadelphia Eagles are the style icons of the NFL, setting trends and turning heads with their flashy fashion statements.
Led by DeVonta Smith, whose tailored pin-stripe and monochrome suits captivated the nation, the Eagles have become synonymous with cutting-edge style.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the fashion spotlight with his custom "purple reign" suit and street-style looks, causing a stir among football fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.
But it's not just about Smith and Hurts for the Eagles; Quez Watkins, Fletcher Fox, and K'Von Wallace have all made their mark with jaw-dropping custom-tailored ensembles, proving that Eagles men are truly jazzy when it comes to fashion!
With the Eagles raising the fashion bar so high, is there another team that can dethrone them as the best-dressed in the NFL?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / devontasmith / Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP