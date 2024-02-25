Which NFL team had the best fashion in 2023?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Just like the Super Bowl, when it comes to fashion , only one NFL team can take home the title!

Led by DeVonta Smith (l.) and Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently the fashion trendsetters of the league. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / devontasmith / Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When it comes to style, the Kansas City Chiefs may rule on the gridiron, but on the runway, they take a back seat.

Enter the Philadelphia Eagles: the NFL's ultimate fashion icons!

Known for their ability to "fly," the Eagles have outshone every other team, scoring major style touchdowns.

While players like Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Cleveland Browns have made headlines for their individual style, it's all about the team effort, and there's no "I" in team!"

Led by DeVonta Smith, the GQ's Most Stylish NFL Player of 2023, the Eagles are currently the trendsetters of the league, and their fashion game shows no signs of slowing down!