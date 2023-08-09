Former Team USA snowboard coach hit with hefty suspension amid sex abuse lawsuit

Denver, Colorado - Peter Foley, the former Team US snowboard coach fired by his federation and later sued by three national team snowboarders, has been suspended for 10 years Tuesday by the US Center for SafeSport.

Ex-Team USA snowboard coach Peter Foley has been suspended for 10 years by the US Center for SafeSport, © DOUG PENSINGER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Foley was suspended for sexual misconduct and for violating the federation's policies and bylaws, the center said in a public post. Sigrid McCawley, an attorney representing the snowboarders, confirmed the length of the suspension and a further five-year probation.



"SafeSport's decision ... effectively puts him out of business and prevents him from doing more harm and damage," McCawley said in a statement. "This is a long awaited, incredible moment for the brave Olympic snowboarders we represent. But this decision also represents progress and empowerment for all young athletes and their families because it sends a clear signal that those who abuse young athletes will be held to account."

The US Ski and Snowboard federation fired Foley in March 2022, citing a workplace investigation that revealed a "toxic culture." The dismissal came two days after the Center for SafeSport, which handles investigations into sexual abuse in national amateur sports, temporarily suspended Foley pending its probe.

"Any allegations of sexual misconduct being made against him are false," Howard Jacobs, the attorney for Foley, told ESPN at the time. Jacobs did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday, but the SafeSport notice said Foley's suspension is "subject to appeal."