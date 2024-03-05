Iditarod 2024 musher Dallas Seavey kills moose in latest twist to dog sled race

Skwentna, Alaska - Five-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey had to kill a moose after it injured his dog teams shortly after the start of the famous dog sled race.

Musher Dallas Seavey (c.) had to kill a moose that clashed with his team shortly after the start of the 2024 Iditarod. © screenshot/Facebook/DallasSeavey

The lead-up to the 2024 Iditarod was already dramatic enough, with musher disqualifications and withdraws, and so far the event itself is proving equally suspenseful.

The 1,000-mile race through the Alaskan wilderness to Nome began Sunday.

Early Monday morning, musher Dallas Seavey informed race officials he had to shoot and kill a moose in self-defense.

Seavey and his team were 14 miles outside the Skwentna checkpoint on their way to the Finger Lake checkpoint, per the race's press release, when a "moose became entangled with the dogs and the musher on the trail."

After the encounter, the 37-year-old continued to the Finger Lake checkpoint. There, he had to drop one dog injured during the moose encounter. The pooch was immediately flown to Anchorage, where veterinarians are evaluating it.

"With help from snowmobile-aided support in the area, we are making sure that every attempt is made to utilize and salvage the moose meat," said Race marshal Warren Palfrey in a statement, adding that he'd continue to gather information about the encounter.