More Iditarod 2024 drama as musher Eddie Burke Jr. withdraws despite being reinstated

Wasilla, Alaska - Scandals continues to mar the 2024 Iditarod dog sled race after musher Eddie Burke Jr. withdrew despite being reinstated, amid accusations of assault.

Musher Eddie Burke Jr. withdraws as the 2024 Iditarod drama continues. © screenshot/Facebook/Eddie Burke Jr - Off The Rails Racing

After being admitted back into the race on Friday, Burke Jr. officially withdrew on Monday, saying he had already leased his dog team out to other mushers.

"After being reinstated, it has been a challenge to gather my team back together and prepare for the race," Burke wrote in a statement on Facebook. He says these difficulties lead him to withdraw.

"This has not only been difficult for me but also the mushers I have made agreements with. After tough consideration, I have made the decision to withdraw from this years race and honor the agreements I have made with my fellow mushers."

Burke Jr. was initially disqualified from the 2024 race through the Alaskan wilderness after he was hit with assault charges, but those charges were then dropped.

In addition, the Iditarod's governing body unanimously decided to disqualify former champion Brent Sass, who is the subject of multiple sexual assault accusations.